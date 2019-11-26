Mourinho: No chance of Tottenham signing Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has spoken of his respect for Zlatan Ibrahimovic but counted Tottenham out of the race to sign the 38-year-old Swedish striker.

Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs coach last Wednesday, was reportedly keen to bring Ibrahimovic to North London as he looks to change the fortunes of last season’s Champions League finalists.

“Amazing player (Ibrahimovic), amazing guy, but i would say no chance,” said Mourinho during an interview with Sky Sports.

“We have the best striker in England. One of the top two, three strikers in the world.”

“It doesn’t make any sense for a striker of Zlatan’s dimension, in his late thirties but that can play at any club in the world, to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.”

Mourinho’s latest comments will come as relief to Milan, Bologna and Napoli who are all still hopeful that they can bring Ibrahimovic back to Serie A for the remainder of the season.