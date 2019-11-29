Muriel: I want to be like Firmino

Atalanta striker Luis Muriel has praised Roberto Firmino and spoken of his desire to emulate the 28-year-old Liverpool striker.

Muriel, who joined La Dea in the summer, has made a fast start to life in Bergamo scoring eight goals in his first 11 Serie A appearances.

“I want to be like Firmino,” said Muriel during an interview with the Corriere dello Sport. “For me he is the best, because he doesn’t score 40 goals a season but he always manages to hurt you.”

The 28-year-old Colombian also took some time to praise his coach Gian Piero Gasperini for helping to improve his game.

“I lack some continuity in my game and he is helping me on this very much my coach,” he explained.

Atalanta, who have only picked up two points from a possible 12 in their last four Serie A games, face Brescia on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to Muriel to continue his rich vein of form as they remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.