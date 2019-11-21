Napoli hesitant to meet Mertens’ €6 million salary demands

Dries Mertens’ future at Napoli still hangs in the balance as the club and player continue to fail in coming to an agreement that would see the Belgian striker extend his stay in Naples.

Mertens, who joined the Partenopei in 2013, is a vital member of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad as he has continued to perform well so far this term despite the well documented problems between the club’s players and its president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The sticking point in negotiations on an extension to the 32-year-old’s contract has been his wage demands, according to a report by the Corriere dello Sport.

Mertens is said to have requested €6m a season which is a sum that Napoli don’t appear willing to spend on a striker who is heading towards the twilight of his career.

If Napoli wish to keep Mertens they will need to work quickly to come to an agreement with the striker as it has been previously reported that Inter will look to offer the Belgian a contract in January that will see him join the Nerazzurri in the summer.