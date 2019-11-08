Napoli mutineers could be fined 25 percent of monthly wage

The unrest at Napoli continues to show no sign of calming despite the squad agreeing to undertake a one-night ritiro prior to their game with Genoa on Saturday evening.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis had ordered the squad to a five-day ritiro after Tuesday’s disappointing draw with Salzburg in the Champions League.

Both Carlo Ancelotti and his players refused the request and headed home from the Stadio San Paolo despite the club threatening to impose fines on those who did not comply with their request.

De Laurentiis, along with the club’s board and legal representatives, is now said to be looking at imposing fines on all of the squad members involved in the mutiny, according to the Corriere della Sport.

It’s thought that De Laurentiis was initially looking to fine those involved 5 percent of their monthly wage. But the report suggests that could now be raised to 25 percent, which is the maximum allowed under the collective agreement.

With the Partenopei falling off the pace in Serie A, these latest developments in the unrest growing between the club and its players off the field could prove fatal to any remaining hopes of a title challenge this season.