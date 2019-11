Dries Mertens scored a superb goal to earn a point for Napoli at Anfield in order to leave them with a great chance of progression.

The Belgian smashed a low drive past Alisson in the Liverpool goal in the first half after he had controversially shoved Virgil van Dijk in the build-up, much to the discontent of the home crowd.

The Azzurri then set up camp in their own half the remainder of the game, only conceding when Dejan Lovren headed home from James Milner’s corner in the second half.