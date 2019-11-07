Napoli set for one night training retreat

It looks as though Napoli will take part in a training retreat ahead of Saturday’s match with Genoa, though it will last for one night.

The original plan was for the Azzurri to stay in ‘ritiro’ all week in preparation for matches against RB Salzburg and Genoa, but they were thrown out the window when players headed home after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with the Austrian side.

Tuttomercatoweb reports Dries Mertens was the first player to leave the stadium after the match, as players and Carlo Ancelotti opted not to take part in interviews, though it’s believed it was Allan who told Edoardo De Laurentiis that the team had no intention of continuing the retreat.

That didn’t go down well with the club as they threatened the players with legal action and fines, while fans took out their frustrations at training by directing insults at the players.

Fans placed a banner outside of Thursday’s training session that read “respect”, while directing chants of “go to work” and “mercenary players”.

Jose Callejon and Allan were the players jeered the most after the session, with fans telling the Spaniard he “has to leave”.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Ancelotti – who was given power to decide on retreats, not President Aurelio De Laurentiis, via an official statement – has opted for a retreat that will last one night ahead of Saturday’s match against Genoa.