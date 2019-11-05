Napoli slip to second with Red Bull Salzburg draw

Napoli had to come from behind to earn a point against Red Bull Salzburg at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday evening, losing their place atop the group to Liverpool.

It was a lively start and both sides had their chances, with Piotr Zielinski going close for the hosts, who also saw a Lorenzo Insigne ball deflected over the crossbar.

But the Partenopei fell to a familiar foe with just ten minutes played. Erling Braut Haaland was afforded a perfect chance to put Salzburg ahead and duly obliged from the penalty spot.

Napoli woke up immediately though and hit the woodwork within a minute of the restart. Insigne was again involved as he picked out Jose Callejon, from where the Spaniard hit the post. Herving Lozano then had his own effort stopped by Carlos.

Insigne did pass up another chance before Lozano levelled in the first half’s final moments. The Napoli captain started things off by finding Lozano out wide. The Mexican then cut in from the left and fired into the bottom corner.

Hwang Hee-chan and Lozano had chances at each end, neither managing to convert.

Carlos was left red faced but escaped real punishment as he terribly misjudged a cross. The ball managed to fall and bounce off his crossbar and hit him but, thankfully for him, it didn’t make its way in and instead went behind for a corner.