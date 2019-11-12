Napoli targeting Red Bull Salzburg and Genk’s young standouts

Napoli are already looking towards the summer transfer window and they are planning for the long term with interest in Norwegian starlets Erling Braut Haaland and Sander Berge.

Haaland is a 19-year-old striker who plays for Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg whereas Berge is a 21-year-old defensive midfielder at Belgian club Genk and both players have played against the Partenopei in their respective Champions League Group E fixtures.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been in contact with his Belgian counterpart Peter Croonen for Berge and the Ciucciarelli are prepared to pay €20 million for the Norwegian midfielder.

The Partenopei are likely to enter a bidding war with Juventus and other European giants for Haaland and they are prepared to offer €40m for the Salzburg attacker.

Haaland and Berge have both been capped by Norway at senior level but the 19-year-old first earned worldwide attention for scoring an incredible nine goals in a FIFA Under-20 World Cup.