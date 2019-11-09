Napoli v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

Napoli aim to bring an end to a four-game winless skid on Saturday night when they welcome Genoa to the Stadio San Paolo.

Carlo Ancelotti is without several defenders, including Kevin Malcuit, Kostas Manolas and Faouzi Ghoulam, meaning Nikola Maksimovic partners Kalidou Koulibaly, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui in the full-back positions.

Fabian Ruiz and Piotr Zielinski start in the centre of the park with Allan ruled out of action.

Genoa make two changes to the side which lost at Udinese last time out, with Sinan Gumus and Ivan Radovanovic coming in.

Napoli: Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Callejon, Fabian, Zielinski, Insigne, Lozano, Mertens.

Genoa: Radu; Pajac, Romero, Zapata, Ankersen; Lerage, Schone, Cassata; Pandev, Pinamonti, Agudelo