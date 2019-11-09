Napoli v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The Stadio San Paolo plays host to struggling Genoa on Saturday night as they travel south to take on Napoli (kick off 20:45).

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne; Lozano, Milik.

Unavailable: Malcuit, Allan, Ghoulam, Manolas.

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Radu; Ghiglione, Romero, Zapata, Ankersen; Schone, Radovanovic; Gumus, Agudelo, Pandev; Pinamonti.

Unavailable: Sturaro, Criscito.

Suspended: Marchetti.

KEY STATISTICS

– Genoa’s last win against Napoli in Serie A came back in January 2012, a 3-2 victory under Pasquale Marino (P14 W0 D4 L10 since).

– Napoli are unbeaten in their last 10 home Serie A matches against Genoa (W7 D3).

– The last time Napoli went four consecutive league games without a victory came back in September 2015 – currently on a streak of three games without a win in Serie A (D2 L1).

– Since September 13, Genoa have suffered seven defeats in Serie A: no side has lost more games across the top five European leagues during this period.

– Genoa have conceded 26 goals in Serie A this season; six of the last eight clubs to have conceded as many goals in the first 11 Serie A matchdays have been relegated at the end of the season, including the last three.

– Napoli have hit the woodwork on 24 occasions in 2019, a record in the top five European leagues – exactly as many as they had at the end of 2018, behind only Hoffenheim (26) and Barcelona (25).

– In 2019, only Fiorentina (13) have drawn more Serie A matches than Genoa (11).

– Piotr Zielinski has netted two goals in the Italian top flight against Genoa, including his first goal in the competition (October 2015 for Empoli). The Napoli midfielder has attempted the most shots in Serie A this season without scoring (24 shots, 0 goals).

– Napoli’s Dries Mertens has been directly involved in five goals in his last five Serie A matches against Genoa (three goals and two assists), in his previous five against the Grifone, he failed to score.

– Goran Pandev has scored two goals in his last three Serie A matches, as many as he netted in his previous 29. The Macedonian striker played 92 matches for Napoli in Serie A between 2011 and 2014, scoring 19 goals.