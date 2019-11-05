Napoli v Salzburg: Official Line-Ups

Napoli aim to extend their lead atop Champions League group E and take a big step towards the knockout stage when they host Salzburg on Wednesday night.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui start in the full-back positions, where Carlo Ancelotti is currently dealing with injuries, while Allan also misses out after picking up an injury over the weekend.

Piotr Zielinski partners Fabian Ruiz in the centre of the park for Napoli.

For the visitors, danger man Erling Haaland, who scored twice in the last meeting between the sides and has been linked with the Partenopei, while captain Andreas Ulmer makes his 100th appearance in UEFA competition.

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Callejon, Zielinski, Ruiz, Insigne, Mertens, Lozano

Salzburg: Coronel; Kristensen, Pongracic, Wober, Ongueneè, Ulmer, Minamino, Januzovic, Szoboszlai, Haland, Hwang