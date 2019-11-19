Napoli want €180 million release clause in star’s new contract

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s push to land Fabian Ruiz from Napoli could be hindered by the Azzurri’s desire to include a €180 million release clause in the Spaniard’s new contract.

The 23-year-old continues to garner attention for his play on the field for club and national team, making the €30m spent by the Partenopei to sign him in the summer of 2018 seem like a bargain.

It’s no surprise then that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to bring Ruiz back to Spain, but Corriere dello Sport reports Napoli are ready to make a big move to keep their star in Italy.

The Azzurri and Ruiz’s representatives have been in talks over a new contract in recent weeks, as Napoli are happy to increase the €1.8m a year he currently makes in order to fend off suitors.

However, it appears the Partenopei are also pushing to include €180m release clause in order to ensure that should Ruiz leave, they are paid handsomely.

The figure is so big that it trumps the one included in Kalidou Koulibaly’s contract by €30m.

While there is no timeline on when a new contract will be finalized, it appears Napoli have no intention of letting their star leave for Barcelona or Real Madrid at this time.