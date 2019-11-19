Nocerino: AC Milan need Ibrahimovic and two proven players

Former AC Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino believes the Rossoneri should sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and two proven players in order to turn their disappointing season around.

The Rossoneri currently find themselves in 14th place after 12 matches, with their poor run of form resulting in the sacking of Marco Giampaolo and the hiring of Stefano Pioli.

Things haven’t really improved under Pioli, which is why Nocerino believes proven players are needed to turn things around, with Ibrahimovic the top name to help Milan.

“I would sign proven players,” he told Tuttosport. “Players that know how to enter a dressing room and assume responsibility.

“Ibrahimovic? I think someone like him would help the players that are there because he is an incredible player.

“He brings a lot of personality, demands a lot and I think that is an added benefit. He asks for a lot, but that helps you deliver more.

“Along with him I would sign two other players that would help change the team’s mentality and eliminate the feeling of being satisfied.”

Nocerino enjoyed his best season with Milan, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances in 2011/12, and he admits it hurts to see Milan languishing in the standings.

“I am suffering because I always carry Milan with me,” he added. “I have great memories from being there and it hurts to see them like this.

“I hope they can get back on track because they don’t deserve this position in the standings.

“In my opinion, Milan were improving under [Gennaro] Gattuso because he brought stability and results.

“There have been several problems this season that led to the current situation, the change in coach and their position in the standings.

“They all need to react and band together.”