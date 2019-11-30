Parma v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Parma put their impressive home record this season on the line when they welcome struggling AC Milan to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday afternoon in Serie A action.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Barillà; Gervinho, Kulusevski, Sprocati.

Unavailable: Scozzarella, Cornelius, Inglese, Karamoh.

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Krunic, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Duarte, Rodriguez.

KEY STATISTICS

– Milan have found the net in each of their last 12 Serie A meetings against Parma: the Rossoneri have won eight of those matches (D2 L2).

– Parma have won only two of their last 12 home Serie A games against Milan (D4 L6).

– Parma have won four of their seven league games at Tardini Stadium this season (L3) – in the 21st century only twice have they won more games at this stage of the season at home in Serie A: five wins in 2009/10 under Francesco Guidolin and in 2002/03 under Cesare Prandelli.

– Milan have picked up only one point in their last three games, they could go four league games without a win for the first time this season.

– Milan have picked up only 14 points this season, their joint-fewest at this stage of a Serie A campaign in the three points for a win era – 14 points also in 2013/14 (a season in which they finished 8th).

– Milan have a league goal difference of -5 (12 goals scored, 17 conceded) only twice previously have the Rossoneri had a worse goal difference at this stage in the Italian top flight, in 1930/31 and 1981/82 (when they relegated at the end of the season).

– Milan have lost the most points (six) with goals conceded in the last 20 minutes of play in Serie A this season. Parma are yet to lose a point during this period of play.

– Milan and Parma are the two only sides yet to score from a corner situation in Serie A this season.

– Matteo Darmian played his first Serie A game for AC Milan (in May 2007 against Udinese) – overall, the Parma defender played four matches with the Rossoneri in the Italian top flight.

– Giacomo Bonaventura has been directly involved in three goals in his last three Serie A games against Parma (two goals, one assist).