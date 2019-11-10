Parma v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Parma won’t be pleased to see Roma arrive at the Stadio Ennio Tardini this Sunday evening.

The Giallorossi have inflicted 31 Serie A defeats onto the Crociati, which marks their worst run against any top-flight side.

Roma’s recent record in Parma is good, too. They’ve won on eight of their last ten visits to the Tardini, including each of their last three.

Parma’s 16 goals this season though is a record for them after 11 rounds of Serie A fixtures, and Juraj Kucka’s three goals against Roma make them his favourite opposition, though he has lost five of his last eight games against them.

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Hernani; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Smalling, Fazio, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko.