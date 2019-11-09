Parma v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Roma will seek a swift response from their disappointing Europa League loss in Germany when they travel to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday at 18:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Dermaku, Gagliolo; Kucka, Scozzarella, Barillà; Kulusevski, Cornelius, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Laurini, Grassi, Karamoh, Inglese.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Fazio, Smalling, Kolarov; Mancini, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Pellegrini, Diawara, Zappacosta, Mkhitaryan, Cristante, Kalinic.

Suspended: Cetin.

KEY STATISTICS

– Parma have lost 31 Serie A matches against Roma (D10 L9), a record for the Crociati in the Italian top flight.

– Parma have lost 31 Serie A matches against Roma (D10 L9), the most defeats they’ve recorded against any side in Serie A.

– Roma have won eight of their last 10 away Serie A games against Parma (D1 L1), including the three most recent encounters, in their previous 15 they had won just five (D3 L7).

– Parma have scored 16 goals in the current league season, a record for them after 11 MDs in Serie A since 2003/04 (19 goals).

– Parma have won three of their last four home league games (L1), as many wins in their previous 17 matches at the Tardini stadium in Serie A (D6 L8).

– Roma have lost only one match in the current Serie A campaign (W6 D4), only in two seasons have the Giallorossi remained unbeaten after 11 Serie A matchdays: in 2013/14 and in 2003/04.

– Roma are currently on a streak of nine games on the road unbeaten (W4 D5) – the last time they were on a longer run was in August 2018 (12 away trips).

– Roma have been trailing for fewer minutes than any other side in Serie A this season (25). In contrast, only Sampdoria (511) have been trailing for longer than Parma in the league (388).

– Roma are one of four teams to have not conceded goals in the first 15 minutes in Serie A this season. Furthermore, no other side have conceded fewer goals (three) than Roma in the first half.

– Juraj Kucka has scored more Serie A goals against Roma than any other side (3). However, he has lost five of his eight games against the Giallorossi (W2 D1).

– Both Diego Perotti’s first goal and last goal in Serie A came against Parma – in October 2014 for Genoa and in May 2019 for Roma.