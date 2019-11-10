Pioli: AC Milan must do more

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli believes his side should have done more despite their strong performanceon Sunday, as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Despite putting in one of their better performances of the season, the Rossoneri fell to a late Paulo Dybala goal.

“We must continue to push,” Pioli told the assembled press after the match. “It wasn’t enough to bring home the win, as we must do better in certain situations.

“If we are conceding a lot of goals in the final quarter of the match it means that we must do better in dealing with the match. We conceded a goal with the defence setup, so we have to do better.

“We have the right spirit, but we were missing that one moment today that would have helped us bring home the result. I have to ask for more, as we have to improve.

“Milan can’t be where they are, and everyone must know that including me.”

Milan find themselves in 14th place with 13 points from 12 matches, and Pioli knows more is needed to get the Rossoneri out of their current situation.

“We have to be worried, as we must do more to prepare for matches,” he added.

“Some effort is needed to get us out of this situation. We weren’t able to do certain things, but I think that we did well in certain aspects of the game.