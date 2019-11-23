Pioli: I’m hopeful about AC Milan’s future

After a 1-1 draw with Napoli, AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli was happy with the Rossoneri performance and is hopeful about how the future is looking for his team.

Hirving Lozano put the away side ahead midway through the first half, but Giacomo Bonaventura equalised for the Rossoneri moments later, with Milan now up to 13th place in the Serie A table.

“We played a good game given the players we were missing and the problems we’ve had,” Pioli told the press, “but our position in the Serie A table is worrisome. That’s normal.

“I am seeing great determination and awareness from the players. I am confident about the future, though there is a long way to go.

“It’s not true to say that from the 60th minute our level dropped. It was only in the last five or six minutes that we were put under pressure.

“There was a little fear, but we defended well. We were more careful than usual. We need to find ways to be more dangerous and effective [in the final third].

“Napoli made a lot of changes, and we tried to e aggressive and press them.”

Pioli had plenty of kind words for Bonaventura who put in a sterling performance for the Rossoneri.

“He isn’t only strong, but he is very intelligent,” Pioli stated. “He knows when to move and how to move.”

Krzysztof Pi?tek was taken off to whistles from the San Siro crowd with five minutes to go, and he has only scored three goals this season in 13 matches.

“Piatek worked well for the team, and in the dangerous situations we made, he was unable to find the net,” Pioli said.

“We know the strikers live for single moments, and we will see what choices to make for next Sunday.

“I believe that quality is important and we need to find the right balance. Certain players need to play together to bring together their characteristics.”

Next up for Milan are Parma and Bologna, though Pioli isn’t taking any victory for granted.

“The performance [against Napoli] has to give us morale and confidence,” Pioli went on. “We have only been working together for 45 days.

“The team is playing well, and you can’t say there is no fight or they aren’t trying to create chances.

“We have to do well in the next couple of games, but it won’t be easy. I don’t think beating Parma or Bologna will be easy at all.”