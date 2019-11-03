Pioli: Whoever makes the fixture list should have more respect for AC Milan

After AC Milan lost 2-1 to Lazio, Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli hit out at the fact their opponents had an extra day to rest.

Milan played on Thursday evening against SPAL, while Lazio were in action on Wednesday during the midweek fixtures.

“I think we played with the right spirit, battling for 95 minutes,” Pioli told the press. “I do think some have to do a little more though.

“It was a pity how we conceded the goal. Lazio created problems for us in the first half, and we did the same to them.

“We were in the ascendency and made a serious mistake. It could be that our physical condition was a little lower, and having an extra day to rest made the difference.

“Whoever makes the fixture list needs to respect Milan a little more.”

Goals from Ciro Immobile, his 100th for Lazio in all competitions, and Joaquin Correa cancelled out a Bastos own goal as Lazio won their first match against Milan at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A for 30 years.

“It’s hard yo say you had a good game when you lose,” Pioli continued. “It would have been a good thing to bring home a positive result, especially for the morale and self-esteem of the players.

“Doing everything to win games, means you have to have the right balance. On the second goal we were well positions, and had the right amount of cover.

“We need to be more careful. It’s a pity to come away with a negative result. We are getting better, but still lacking something.

“If we are making mistakes, then that means there are things to improve upon.”

Looking at some of the individual performances, Pioli feels that certain players could give a little more.

“I always expect a lot from my players and I demand a lot,” Pioli said. “I think [Ante] Rebic played the game which was suited to his characteristics, and never allowed [Senad] Lulic past.

“I expect more from [Rafael] Leao, he has the qualities to decide games, even against Lazio, and he must do more, which I think he will.

“[Ismael] Bennacer and [Rade] Krunic had good games.”