Pirlo: I almost joined Roma before signing for Juventus

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he nearly joined Roma before finalizing a move to Juventus in 2011.

The 40-year-old hung up his boots in 2017 after finishing his career with MLS side New York City FC, but before that he enjoyed four highly successful campaigns with the Bianconeri.

Things could have been very different however, as Pirlo revealed he nearly signed for Roma after his contract with AC Milan expired in 2011.

“Before joining Juventus I was close to signing for Roma,” he told Radio Radio.

“We spoke but in the end nothing came of it.”

Pirlo won four Scudetti, a Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italian during his time with Juventus, while Roma’s last trophy dates back to the Coppa Italia back in 2007/08.