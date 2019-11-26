Pjanic: Juventus are aiming to win the Champions League

After Juventus’ 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, Bianconeri midfielder Morale Pjanic declared that his side are looking to win the Champions League.

The three points on Tuesday evening meant that Juventus topped Group D, having already secured passage into the last 16 of the competition.

“We’ll see what happens when the draw is made,” Pjanic told reporters. “We did our job and the rest isn’t up to us. We wanted to come first and we have done, especially in a group that wasn’t easy.

“We know that we have to face each team because we want to win the trophy. Any team we come up against we will prepare for them.

“We mustn’t forget that we are the only team in Europe who hasn’t yet lost, and have come close to winning every game.”