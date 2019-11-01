Pjanic: Juventus can win the Champions League

Miralem Pjanic is confident that Juventus can conquer Europe this season should they stay free of injuries.

The Bosnian has been an important cog under Maurizio Sarri so far this season and he thinks the side have enough about them to go all the way in Europe.

“Enjoy this Juventus,” he urged in an interview with Tuttosport.

“We can win the Champions League. We have to reach March without injuries.

“But we’re always focusing on the next game.”

Sarri has gotten the best out of Pjanic and the midfielder is happy in the current setup.

“This new style enhances my qualities,” he explained.

“We have fun but we have to score more.”