PODCAST: Cristiano sulks but Juventus march on

There’s a lot to talk about as we hit the season’s third international break, in no small part thanks to a sulking Cristiano Ronaldo, an erupting changing room at Napoli and AC Milan’s misery continuing.

Thankfully, the Forza Italian Football is here for you and Conor Clancy, Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria have been chatting through it all.

Milan lost again at Juventus, Inter edged Hellas Verona, Lazio saw off Lecce, Parma beat Roma where Conor got to speak to Chris Smalling, Atalanta and Sampdoria drew, Cagliari pumped Fiorentina.

All of that and much more on the show.

