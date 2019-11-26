PODCAST: Juventus pass tough test as Inter win at water polo

The international break has passed, your favourite league is back with it comes your favourite Serie A podcast!

Conor Clancy and Kevin Pogorzelski just about survived a hectic weekend travelling around northern Italy in miserable conditions to be joined by Vito Doria and talk through all of the action.

Juventus came through a tough test in Bergamo, Inter won in woeful conditions in Turin, the Roman sides continued their push for the top four while Cagliari slipped at Lecce after an 18-hour delay.

Napoli and AC Milan drew and there was so much else that happened, including more misguided comments about Mario Balotelli. Catch it and more on the Forza Italian Football Podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast on either iTunes or Acast, and Spotify.