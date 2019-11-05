PODCAST: Yet more racism spoils another round of Serie A

There was another action-packed round of Serie A this weekend but a lot of excellent football was overshadowed by yet more racism aimed at Brescia’s Mario Balotelli.

Hellas Verona’s curva were involved not for the first time, leaving the Forza Italian Football Podcast with no other choice than to talk about Italian football’s obvious problems again.

On the pitch, Juventus won the Derby della Mole against Torino, Inter came from behind to beat Bologna, Atalanta fell at home to Cagliari and allowed the Roman sides to move into the top four as Roma overcame Napoli and Lazio beat AC Milan.

Sampdoria won, Genoa lost, Sassuolo and Lecce put on a show, and Fiorentina were left missing Franck Ribery.

All of that and much more on the show.

