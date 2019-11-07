Quagliarella stalker jailed

Raffaele Piccolo has finally been imprisoned for the hell he put Italian forward Fabio Quagliarella through during the players spell at his boyhood club Napoli in 2009/10.

While playing in his native Naples, Quagliarella was the victim of a stalker who made serious threats to him and his family.

Seeking assistance, he developed a relationship with Piccolo, who posed as a police officer between 2006 and 2010, pretending to help the forward when, in reality, he himself was the stalker writing to the player.

Quagliarella then moved on to Juventus to escape his hellish situation and was then labelled a traitor by his home fans until breaking his silence in 2017.

“I always imagined being Napoli captain,” he said later.

“To win something with them, because they were becoming a good team like they are now.

“If none of this had happened I’m sure I’d still be playing there now.”

Thankfully, Piccolo has now been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.