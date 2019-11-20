Raiola meets with AC Milan to discuss Ibrahimovic move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a step closer to secure a return to AC Milan, with his agent having met the club regarding a potential move.

The Swede left LA Galaxy after two years in MLS with his future looking to be be back in Serie A.

Both Bologna and Napoli have been linked to Ibrahimovic, but according to Sky Sport, the 38-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola met with the Milan hierarchy on Wednesday about a potential move to the Stadio San Siro.

The Rossoneri want to make clear the economic conditions they can offer Ibrahimovic, with the player yet to decide on his final destination.