Real Madrid and Barcelona eye Inter defender

Inter centre-back Milan Skriniar has reportedly attracted interested from LaLiga Santander giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 24-year-old renewed his contract with the Nerazzurri last season, though no buy-out clause was included in the deal.

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Inter are willing to listen to potential suitors’ offers and the two Spanish teams could make their move in January.

As reported by Italian and English media in summer, Manchester United attempted to sign the Slovak, but the Serie A side turned down an offer of around 60 million euros.