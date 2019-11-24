Renewed AC Milan hope, and a problem called Piatek

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – AC Milan’s nightmare run is over. In just over a month the Rossoneri have taken on Roma, Lazio, Juventus and Napoli, and while they only came away with a single point over those four matches, the performances have improved markedly.

Going into the first off those fixtures, Milan came off the back of an embarrassing 2-2 draw with Lecce. Probably Milan’s lowest point this season.

Late goals from Nicolo Zaniolo, Joaquin Correa and Paulo Dybala meant Roma, Lazio and Juventus all came away with narrow wins. While Jack Bonaventura rescued a point for Milan against Napoli with a stunning strike.

That move which included a good run from Theo Hernandez, a deft pass by Race Krunic and Bonaventura slamming the ball into the top corner was the best thing Milan have done all season, and the reaction in the Stadio San Siro reflected that.

Here the Rossoneri were sitting 14th in Serie A, a goal down to the team that finished second last season – though they other issues right now – and Bonaventura, who had been out for nine months, bags his first goal for Milan in 412 days. It felt like a turning point.

After going down to Hirving Lozano’s header, an almost immediate equaliser brought relief and a belief that Milan are on the right track.

Confidence is slowly creeping back into the squad and despite results not being there, Stefano Pioli at very least as a plan with shots on goal and chances created increasing under his stewardship.

Piatek Problems

All that said, the one area Milan do look short, of both ideas and quality, is up top. Krzysztof Piatek, a year ago was being heralded as the next great Serie A striker, has scored just three goals in 13 matches this season.

If Milan are to climb up the table they need the front players to start hitting the back of the net. Suso and Rafael Leao have contributed one goal each, while Ante Rebic is yet to get off the mark.

But it is Piatek’s performances in general which are of great concern, he could even be dubbed the weak point in this Milan team. He only had two chances but snatched at both and when he was taken off 86 minutes in the boos rang loud round the San Siro.

With talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming into the Milan dressing room, Piatek doesn’t have much time to prove he was anything more than a flash in the pan.