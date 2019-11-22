Ribery: Florence is an ideal place to play football

Fiorentina’s Franck Ribery has spoken of his affection for his new club and coach Vincenzo Montella.

Ribery, who arrived at the Stadio Artemio Franchi from Bayern Munich this summer, has brought a new dimension to La Viola’s attack despite their mixed start to the season.

The World Cup winner has only managed two goals in his first nine appearances for the club but appears to be enjoying his time in Florence.

“Florence is an ideal place to play football, the city, the public here live with the team,” said Ribery in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“With Montella I am very happy, he gave me a lot of responsibility, the change of form has brought balance to the team.”

Ribery also took some time to praise his 22-year-old strike partner Federico Chiesa.

“He has great gifts, he only has to think about playing, working, growing,” he added.

“He is quite closed, but he knows how to listen.”

Fiorentina face Hellas Verona on Sunday afternoon and Ribery will be hoping his side can bounce back from the horror 5-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Cagliari prior to the international break.