Roma meet with Smalling to discuss permanent transfer

Chris Smalling’s impressive performance against Brescia on Sunday convinced Roma that they want the Englishman permanently and they’ve since met with the player and his agent.

A meeting was scheduled on Monday in order to discuss a permanent switch for the defender, who has shone since arriving on loan from Manchester United this past summer.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Giallorossi want him to stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

Smalling scored once and assisted two more goals at the Stadio Olimpico, in what was just his latest good performance.

The Englishman has scored twice already this campaign, becoming the first Englishman to net twice in a single Serie A campaign since David Beckham for AC Milan in 2008/09.

Smalling has been enjoying life in Italy, as he previously told Forza Italian Football, and he’s finding his feet in the capital and intensely studying Italian.