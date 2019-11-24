Roma v Brescia: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome Brescia to the Stadio Olimpico as Serie A gets back underway following the international break.

Four of the last five Serie A meetings between Roma and Brescia at the Olimpico have ended level, with the Giallorossi winning the other, and in addition the home side have lost just two of their last 17 Serie A meetings against away side.

Brescia though have won 86 percent of their points this season away from home, which is the highest percentage in Serie A.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Dzeko

Brescia: Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Cistana, Martella; Ndoj, Tonali, Bisoli; Romulo; Donnarumma, Torregrossa.