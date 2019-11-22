Roma v Brescia: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Brescia make the trip south to the capital on Sunday afternoon for a 15:00 kick-off in Serie A against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Zappacosta, Cristante, Kalinic.

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Chancellor, Cistana, Martella; Romulo, Tonali, Bisoli; Ndoj; Donnarumma, Torregrossa.

Suspended: Mateju.

Unavailable: Dessena.

KEY STATISTICS

– Roma have lost just two of their last 17 Serie A meetings with Brescia (W8 D7).

– Four of the last five Serie A meetings between Roma and Brescia at the Olimpico have ended level (Roma won the other), after they had drawn only one of the previous 17.

– Roma have lost two games in a row in all competitions for the first time under Paulo Fonseca; this was the first time for Roma since March, under Claudio Ranieri – they last lost three in a row in March 2017, under Luciano Spalletti.

– Roma have gained 11 points in their first six Serie A home games this season; they last collected fewer at this stage of the competition in 2012/13 (eight).

– The last four sides to have won just seven points after the first 11 Serie A matches have gone on to be relegated: Novara in 2011/12, Cesena in 2014/15, Empoli and Pescara in 2016/17.

– Brescia have won 86% of their points away from home (six out of seven), the highest percentage in Serie A this season.

– No side has spent less time trailing than Roma in Serie A this season: 47 minutes, level with Juventus.

– Brescia have scored 30% of their league goals from outside the box (3/10), the joint-highest percentage in Serie A this season (alongside Verona).

– Edin Dzeko has scored 16 goals in his last 15 Serie A matches against promoted teams: nine of these goals have been scored at the Olimpico.

– Brescia’s Mario Balotelli scored his very first Serie A brace against Roma in March 2009 (18y 201d) – since then, only two players have scored more than once in a single game in the competition at a younger age: Moise Kean (17y 334d) and Pietro Pellegri (16y 184d).