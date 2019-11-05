Salvini: Balotelli is the least of my interests, we don’t need him being a spectacle

Matteo Salvini has no interest in the racist abuse received by Mario Balotelli on Sunday while playing for Brescia away to Hellas Verona.

The Italian left the field after being the victim of monkey noises made by home supporters, which the Veronese club have been punished for.

“There are 20,000 jobs at risk, he’s the least of my concerns,” Salvini said dismissively when asked about the situation, making reference to Ilva – an Italian steelworks company who had to close a Taranto branch and are in difficulty.

“Racism and antisemitism must always be condemned, but a basic Ilva employee is worth ten times more than Balotelli.

“We don’t need him being a spectacle.”

Luca Castellini, head of Verona’s ultras group, was given an 11-year ban by the club for his comments on the situation as he expressed his belief that Balotelli, born in Sicily, can “never be fully Italian“.

The city of Verona, meanwhile, have been asked to take legal action against the Italy international for “unjustly defaming” the city because “nothing happened”.