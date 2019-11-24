Same Higuain, same Juventus, poor Atalanta

Even with Atalanta’s dramatic recent rise in Serie A, La Dea still continue to struggle when they meet Juventus and their poor run against the Old Lady dragged on yet further on Saturday afternoon.

The Bergamaschi went ahead but a double from Gonzalo Higuain and a third from Paulo Dybala after his compatriot teed him up saw the Bianconeri turn the game on its head to return to Turin with all three points.

Juventus needed the points and they came despite an underwhelming performance, meaning Inter’s subsequent win at Torino couldn’t topple them from Serie A’s summit.

A familiar foe



Atalanta fans must have nightmares about Gonzalo Higuain when they know they’re set to face him.

The Juventus forward has eight Serie A goals against the Nerazzurri, making them one his favourite opponents, and whether it’s been for Napoli or for Juve he’s always given them problems.

Across both clubs Pipita has scored in as many as eight matches against Atalanta, which is more than against any other side. In those games he’s accumulated 11, second only to his tally against Lazio (12).

In fact, him being involved with both a goal and an assist hasn’t happened since he did similarly against Atalanta in March 2018.

Old habits



Juventus mightn’t be impressing as much as in previous seasons, but the same was said and written about them at this point last year before they went on to stroll to the title.

Again coming from behind, La Vecchia Signora have now gathered nine points from trailing positions this term and that’s more than anyone else can boast.

By scoring in Bergamo Juve chained together 34 consecutive matches in which they’ve netted against Atalanta, which is the longest run of any Serie A side against another.

Atalanta are stuttering



That La Dea didn’t beat Juve won’t come as a surprise, less so considering they’ve not come out on top of the Bianconeri in Serie A since 2001.

But what is somewhat striking and concerning is that they’re now four games without a win, which they haven’t accumulated since October 2018 – though then they strung together seven winless matches.

Now having dropped to sixth, Gian Piero Gaspeini will have his work cut out to turn things around in Bergamo.