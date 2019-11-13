Sampdoria latest side to show interest in Everton forward

Everton striker Moise Kean is a wanted figure, with Sampdoria the latest side to show interest in the Italian.

The 19-year-old has failed to settle at Goodison Park since making a €27.5 million move over the summer, and recent reports have linked him with a return to Italy.

AC Milan have been mentioned as a possible landing spot but they aren’t the only Serie A side to show interest, with Telenord stating Sampdoria are also in the mix.

While it’s unclear whether Everton would be willing to part with the talented youngster so soon after signing him, it’s believed the Blucerchiati would be happy to land him on a six-month loan.

His signing would no doubt help a misfiring Sampdoria attack, as the Blucerchiati have managed just seven goals in 12 matches – worst in the league.