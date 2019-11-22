Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo 99 percent certain to miss Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo has been carrying a niggling injury issue for several weeks and this is set to rule him out of Juventus’ match against Atalanta on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri discussed the player’s physical condition during a press conference ahead of the match, referring to his performances with Portugal during the international break.

“The problem is that he was better in the first game with Portugal and then he had the same problems as he has had with Juventus in the second,” the coach stated.

“We’re trying to remove this pain. The objective is to have him for the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.”He is undergoing a different training routine.

“It’s 99 percent certain that he won’t be available [vs Atalanta].”

Asked about some of Ronaldo’s recent reactions to being substituted, Sarri didn’t think there was an issue.

“There isn’t much need to clarify anything,” he told the press.

“This has happened to me since the Nineties.

“Even some fans have had similar reactions to my substitutions.”

Juventus’ game in Bergamo kicks off at 15:00 CET on Saturday afternoon.