Sarri: I don’t think Juventus’ growth has been constant

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri thinks La Vecchia Signora’s success relies on finding a balance between the characteristics of the club’s players and his own philosophy.

Sarri, who replaced Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus this summer, has guided his side to the top of Serie A and despite some below par performances in their opening 12 league games La Vecchia Signora remain unbeaten.

“We want to do a certain type of football, but we cannot go against the characteristics of certain players, if you lean on either side, some problems come up,” Sarri said during a press conference on Friday morning.

“This team still has a lot to express, but not only based on my ideas, but also on the basis of its own characteristics.”

“I do not agree that our growth has been constant, growth is the result of moments of growth and regression, I do not and have never seen steady growth.”

Sarri’s squad make the tough trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta on Saturday afternoon and the 60-year-old will be hoping that his side will be able to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign as Inter remain hot on their heels.