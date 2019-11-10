Sarri: If Ronaldo left the stadium early, he’ll have to sort that out with his Juventus teammates

With Cristiano Ronaldo rumoured to be unhappy at his substitution in Juventus’ 1-0 win over AC Milan, coach Maurizio Sarri feels that is an issue he will have to resolve with his teammates.

A late Paulo Dybala goal was the difference between the sides at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night, with the Argentine the player who replaced Ronaldo after 55 minutes.

“Paulo had a gastrointestinal problem on the eve of the Champions League,” Sarri said. “He felt better yesterday, but I had doubts about whether or not he could play 90 minutes.

“I had already decided to give both players only part of the game.

“Douglas Costa is also getting better and is a player who can make the difference. I intended to give them both half an hour.

“If it is true that Ronaldo left before the game ended, then it is a problem he has to resolve with his teammates.

“I don’t know if he left early or not. I didn’t go into the dressing room after the game.”

As for the victory over Milan itself, Sarri feels that getting wins in the main thing and each game proposes its own problems.

“Right now there are no simple victories,” Sarri said. “There are plenty of tough games for everyone this season, even across Europe, not many teams have the same number of points that we and Inter do.

“They are points won through suffering, and I hope we improve so that suffering becomes less.

“Today we made a mistake in our game plan and lost the ball too much. But, we showed great desire and a spirit of sacrifice.”