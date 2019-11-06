Sarri: Juventus need tactical improvements despite late win over Lokomotiv Moscow

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri hit out at his side’s performance in a late 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League at the RZD Arena.

The Bianconeri struck in stoppage time through Douglas Costa to seal a place in the Round of 16, after Aleksei Miranchuk’s early header had cancelled out Aaron Ramsey’s third minute tap in.

Despite the victory, Sarri was left unimpressed as his team laboured and often struggled to fashion chances, whilst the hosts saw a goalbound effort cleared off the line.

“Tonight we got things wrong technically but especially tactically,” the former Chelsea tactician declared in his post match press conference. “Their game was obvious, a deep defensive line and quick set pieces, but we were often in poor positions and our passing was off.

“We were so poor at retaining possession and getting the ball back. Those who play well deserve to win, but we must improve on the tactical aspect of our game, whilst we were guilty of technical mistakes in our build-up play.

“There were some signs of fatigue and we made six or seven changes to the team, so it is never easy for the players who move in to the team. I am the tactical manager though, and I did not like what I saw from this Juventus.”

The victory saw Juventus qualify from Group D with two games to spare, as they remain unbeaten with three wins and a draw in the Champions League so far.