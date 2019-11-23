Sarri: Juventus needed to regain focus in late victory over Atalanta

Having seen his side come from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Atalanta on Saturday, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri admitted his side struggled for large periods.

The Bianconeri were under immense pressure as the hosts led through Robin Gosens’ header, whilst Musa Barrow had earlier missed a penalty.

However, a late Gonzalo Higuain brace and Paulo Dybala’s stoppage time goal turned the match around and maintained Juventus’ unbeaten start to the season.

“It is not easy for anyone to play here, especially against a team that can go through periods of high intensity,” former Chelsea coach Sarri declared in his post match press conference at the Gewiss Stadium.

“We started off pretty well but lost our focus after the penalty and as soon as we started to think about refereeing decisions, we were in trouble.

“Luckily we were able to equalise as our opponents tired and I was impressed with our level of performance in the final 20-25 minutes.”

Juventus’ victory saw them extend their lead at the top of Serie A to four points, having played a game more than second-placed Inter.