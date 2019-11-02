Sarri: Juventus played well defensively

After a 1-0 win over Torino, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was happy with victory, in particular the defensive phase of the Bianconeri’s play.

In a somewhat balanced match, it was Torino who started the better but were never able to trouble Wojciech Szczesny in the Bianconeri goal, then, with 20 minutes left to play, De Ligt was in the right place at the right time to rifle in the winner.

“Torino’s start was predictable, and the first goal of the match was to withstand the Granata’s early pressure,” Sarri told the press.

“They were good early on, but then their performance tailed off a little.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the second goal, but I’m happy with the performance. It was a tough and aggressive derby, which may not be best suited to out characteristics.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and [Paulo] Dybala were a little too far apart in the first half, and that was a problem.

“Dybala and [Federico] Bernardeschi may be a little tired, while [Aaron] Ramsey and [Gonzalo] Higuain are just back from injury.

“We managed to get the win and I’m happy.”

Juventus played something of a high line against Torino which was something the Bianconeri had worked on in the lead up to the game.

“I like the fact you are telling me we played a high line,” Sarri said. “That’s what were trying to do.

“We got things away at the right time and the defensive phase worked well.

“They [Torino] are strong in attack and are very physical, as well as being quick.

“We played well defensively.”

De Ligt was involved in another handball incident, and after VAR review, it was deemed involuntary and no penalty to was awarded to Torino.

“He had his hand in the wrong place at thew wrong time,” Sarri said. “But luckily he was good at getting his foot in the right place at the right time.”