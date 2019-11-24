Sassuolo v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio will be looking to maintain their push for Serie A’s Champions League places as they take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Each of the last two meetings between the pair have ended level though and Simone Inzaghi’s side don’t always find it easy against the Neroverdi.

But in Reggio Emilia it’s the visitors who tend to come out on top – Lazio have only lost one of their last six at the Mapei and even that came back in October 2015 – winning three and drawing two.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Peluso; Duncan, Magnanelli, Locatelli; Djuricic, Caputo, Boga.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.