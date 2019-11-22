Sassuolo v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sassuolo welcome Lazio to the Mapei Stadium, a venue the visitors have enjoyed visiting lately, on Sunday afternoon in Serie A action at 15:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Romagna, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Magnanelli, Duncan; Djuricic, Caputo, Boga.

Unavailable: Berardi, Chiriches, Defrel, Ferrari, Pegolo, Rogerio.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa.

Unavailable: Marusic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Each of the two Serie A meetings between Lazio and Sassuolo last season ended level, having drawn only one of their previous 10 top-flight matches.

– Lazio have lost only one of their six Serie A away games against Sassuolo (W3 D2), a 2-1 defeat in October 2015.

– Sassuolo have won only two points from their last seven Serie A matches after the International break, conceding eight goals in the most recent two.

– Sassuolo have scored 15 goals across their first six Serie A home games this season, their best tally at this stage of the competition.

– Lazio have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven league games: only once have they scored 2+ goals in eight successive Serie A matches (1936/37).

– Lazio have won their last four Serie A games and could win five in a row in the competition for the first time since October 2017.

– Sassuolo have faced the fewest shots in Serie A this season (128): only Fiorentina (11.5) and Juventus (10.9) have conceded fewer on average per game than the Neroverdi (11.6).

– Sassuolo’s Jeremie Boga (38) has completed the most dribbles in Serie A this season – third in this ranking is Lazio’s Luis Alberto (29).

– Lazio’s Luis Alberto has been involved in the most open play sequences ending with a shot in Serie A this season (95).

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored 14 goals in 12 league games this season (he scored 15 in the whole 2018/19 campaign). He has scored six goals more than his xG value, the highest positive differential across the top-5 European Leagues.