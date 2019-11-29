Serie A clubs pen letter promising action against racism

With incidents of racism seemingly on the rise this season, all 20 Serie A clubs have signed a letter promising to tackle the issue.

Unfortunately it isn’t a new occurrence in Italy, as the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Kalidou Koulibaly were subjected to incidents of racial abuse last season.

The trend has continued this campaign with Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli and Dalbert, but Serie A clubs have made it clear they want to bring an end to the problem.

All 20 have attached their names to a letter calling for a stronger push to end the issue.

“We have to publicly recognise that we have a serious problem with racism,” read the statement.

“It’s a problem that we have not done enough to combat over the years.

“Images of players being racially abused in Italian football have been viewed and discussed all around the world this season and that shames us all.

“No individual should ever be subjected to racist abuse – inside or outside of football – and we can no longer stay silent on this issue or wait for it to magically disappear.

“Driven by the clubs, positive conversations have been held in recent weeks with Lega Serie A, FIGC and international experts on how to tackle and eradicate this issue from the game.

“We, the undersigned clubs, are united by our desire for serious change and Lega Serie A has stated its intention to lead the way by delivering a comprehensive and robust Serie A anti-racism policy, stricter new laws and regulations and a plan for educating those within the game about the scourge of racism.

“We don’t have any more time to waste.

“We must now act with speed, with purpose and with unity and we call on you, the fans, to support us in this vitally important endeavour.”