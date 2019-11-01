Serie A Player of the Week | Round 10

Cagliari continued their impressive start to the Serie A season with a 3-2 win over Bologna on Wednesday night, as a two-goal display from attacker Joao Pedro edged him to the top of the Player of the Week candidates for Round 10.

After falling behind to a Federico Santander penalty midway through the first period, it was the 27-year-old who started the Isolani comeback just after half time with a delicate first touch and shot on the turn.

The Sardinian clubs Brazilian captain then followed up on a promising breakaway towards the end of the match, capitalising on a poor clearance and fire a low effort into the net. A crucial third goal that all but secured another vital three points.

Rolando Maran’s side now sit in seventh in the standings, just outside the qualification spots for European football next term, after a somewhat underwhelming 15th place finish last season.