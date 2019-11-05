Serie A Player of the Week | Round 11

As Inter keep pace with reigning champions Juventus at the top of Serie A, striker Romelu Lukaku was the standout performer in Italy during Round 11, with a match winning two-goal display against a resolute Bologna.

Despite falling behind to a long range Roberto Soriano strike, the former Manchester United netted an equaliser with 15 minutes left, before a penalty maintained the Nerazzurri’s 100 percent away record this term.

Earlier in the match the Belgian frontman was unlucky not to give Inter the lead, but after seeing an early attempt deflected wide by a lunging defender the 26-year-old forced Rossoblu goalkeeper, Lukasz Skorupski, into an impressive low save.

However, when finally beating the Pole, it was Lukaku’s poaching instincts that saw him tap the ball home as it rolled agonisingly past the post. Then staying calm in injury time to fire home from the spot after a foul on strike partner Lautaro Martinez.