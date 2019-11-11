Serie A Player of the Week | Round 12

Radja Nainggolan’s return to Sardinia continues to have a positive affect on the Cagliari midfielder’s form with a performance to become Serie A Player of the Week for Round 12.

The Belgian international turned was instrumental in the Rossoblu’s 5-2 victory over Fiorentina, as his side continued an unlikely assault on the top of Serie A.

Moving back to the island this summer, the ex-Roma man supplied a delicate flick to assist Marko Rog for the opener, before crossing for Giovanni Simeone to add the rout.

In the second-half the 31-year-old supplied a delightful through ball for Joao Pedro to make it for and then delivered the final goal with a signature long-range drive