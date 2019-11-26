Serie A Player of the Week | Round 13

Reigning Serie A champions avoided a potential banana skin away to Atalanta on Saturday afternoon, with a Player of the Week performance from frontman Gonzalo Higuain proving the difference between the two sides during round 13.

With the Bianconeri missing superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Portugal captain recovers from injury, it was the 31-year-old stepped up to play a part in all three of the Old Lady’s goals at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Trailing to a second-half Robin Gosens header, the Argentine was at his clinical best to convert twice within eight minutes and turn no points into three and maintain Juventus’ one point lead of Inter at the top of the standings.

Then, to show that his game is more than just finishing, Higuain provided a wonderful assist in injury-time that allowed fellow countryman Paulo Dybala to make the scoreline look more one-sided than the contest actually had been over the preceding 90 minutes.