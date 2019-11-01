Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

Juventus and Inter sustained their fight at the Serie A summit with 2-1 victories against Genoa and Brescia respectively.

The Roman clubs won their respective league fixtures 4-0; Lazio thrashed Torino at home while Roma demolished Udinese away despite going down to 10 men.

Napoli were held to a draw at home against Atalanta while Cagliari continued their incredible start to the season with a comeback victory against Bologna.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Samir Handanovic – Inter

The experienced Slovenian made a plethora of saves from Brescia strikers Mario Balotelli and Alfredo Donnarumma and the only goal he conceded was an own goal.

Nikola Milenkovic – Fiorentina (2 Team of the Week appearances)

After scoring the winner against Udinese in Round 7, he repeated the trick against Sassuolo by diverting Gaetano Castrovilli’s cross from the right into the net.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio

Was the unlikely source of the opening goal in the win against Torino, scoring with a left-foot rocket from about 35 metres, and he was barely troubled by the Granata forwards.

Chris Smalling – Roma

Remained calm throughout the game despite the sending-off of fellow defender Federico Fazio and scored his first Serie A goal after a corner.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (2 apps)

Provided an exquisite through-ball for Ciro Immobile to make it 2-0 and Torino striker Andrea Belotti scored an own goal to make it 4-0 after the Spaniard’s corner.

Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina (3 apps)

The Italian starlet provides both energy as well as technical quality and he was involved in both Gigliati goals. He scored with a splendid diving header to level the scores and then assisted for Milenkovic.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (2 apps)

Calm, collected, and creative, Fabian Ruiz is a joy to watch in the Partenopei midfield. Once again showed his superb vision by providing a delightful assist for Arkadiusz Milik.

Justin Kluivert – Roma

Given the freedom to dominate on the left-wing, he scored the third Roma goal after a lightning quick counterattack and he provoked Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao into a handball, which resulted in a penalty converted by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (4 apps)

Scored another double to take his Serie A tally to 12 goals for the 2019/20 campaign so far. Casually dribbled past Torino defender Nicolas Nkoulou for his first and then scored his second from the penalty spot after Felipe Caicedo was fouled.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (2 apps)

The Slovenian had another superb performance for La Dea, playing a part in their first goal, scoring the equaliser to make it 2-2, and he nearly won it but Alex Meret denied him at the death.

Joao Pedro – Cagliari

Although he was not able to put away a decent chance in the first half, the Brazilian made up for in the second with a brace. He scored the equaliser on the turn albeit with the aid of a deflection and added Cagliari’s third with a low strike from just outside the box.